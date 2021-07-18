Red Flag laws

-
New Hampshire is moving closer to allowing police or family members to petition a court to temporarily take away guns from people who may present a danger…
-
New Hampshire lawmakers aren't ready to move forward with a bill to make it easier to take guns away from people in danger of harming themselves or…
-
A hearing on proposed red-flag legislation gained national attention after several male lawmakers wore pearl necklaces during testimony on gun violence.…
-
Lawmakers in Concord heard hours of testimony on a so-called “red flag” gun control bill Tuesday. The measure would temporarily prohibit firearm…