Ray Buckley will serve another two-year term as chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party after he defeated challenger Emmett Soldati in a 168 to 90…
After the 2020 election, New Hampshire Democrats found themselves in an uncomfortable position. They lost their majority in the New Hampshire House,…
The New Hampshire Democratic Party’s longtime chairman, Ray Buckley, is facing a challenge from a young activist who says the party needs to do a better…
Voting in state presidential primaries is well underway nationwide, with six more states voting today. These votes will affect the number of delegates…
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley is downplaying concerns of potential issues in the state primary next Tuesday, as delays continue around…
State Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley says he's confident New Hampshire will keep its prized place in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024,…
Actor Alec Baldwin was in Manchester on Sunday night to fire up Democrats at the state party’s annual fundraiser. The event, now called the "Eleanor…
Earlier this summer, eight Democratic candidates sat shoulder to shoulder before about 70 voters in the library of Kennett Middle School in Conway. But…
The New Hampshire Democratic Party is criticizing Governor Chris Sununu’s support for the repeal of so-called net neutrality laws, arguing the FCC’s…
It was a festive scene inside party headquarters in Concord on Tuesday, as New Hampshire Democrats celebrated the 100th birthday of President John F.…