Puppy mills

-
A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at New Hampshire pet shops. The move, they say, would help stamp…
-
Former employees of New Hampshire dog breeder Christina Fay say her home's floors were covered in dog urine and feces, and an officer says the property…
-
A Wolfeboro woman accused of running a Great Dane ‘puppy mill’ is petitioning the court to have her dogs returned to her.Christina Fay is facing a dozen…
-
A Wolfeboro woman is facing 12 additional charges of animal cruelty following the removal of dozens of Great Dane dogs from her mansion in Wolfeboro.In a…