-
A new survey of New Hampshire's military veterans seems to indicate that the state's effort to create a better environment for veterans is working, but…
-
Police, firefighters, and emergency personnel have specific stressors in their daily jobs that can lead to long-term mental health impacts. We look at how…
-
A Concord man found guilty in the brutal murder of his fiancée in 1983 will not be granted a pardon hearing.On Thursday, the Executive Council voted 3-2…
-
Healthcare professionals on Friday expressed concerns to Senator Jeanne Shaheen that healthcare reform will hurt New Hampshire's veterans. The panel of…
-
It's known on the street as Ecstasy, MDX, or Molly, but MDMA is now being tested as a way to treat the millions of Americans who suffer from chronic PTSD.…
-
As a soldier, an army officer, and then a Foreign Service officer Ron Capps experienced five wars in ten years, and came home with severe PTSD. Today on…
-
A new report finds New Hampshire veterans face stigma and a complicated health system when seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and…
-
After more than a decade of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, American troops are coming home. For many, it’s a wonderful time, to return to family and a…
-
We spoke with Mac McClelland about the spread of the invisible disorder that somewhere between 100 and 300-thousand veterans brought back from war…
-
As the last of the soldiers who served in Iraq and Afghanistan return to their native New Hampshire, about one third will retire from the military for…