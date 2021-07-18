-
Hotel conference rooms can be suffocating, the type of places where energy and creativity get ground down, leaving permanent stains in the beige carpet.…
-
"Welcome to Whose Line is it Anyway, the show where everything's made up and the points don't matter." - Drew CareyWhen life throws curveballs, I like to…
-
Today on Word of Mouth - laughing! And why we do it. We're getting science-y with the giggles before moving on to a less-than-scientific community:…
-
A 2013 Harris Poll survey on belief shows that Americans believe a bit less in angels - down 6 percent since the original survey in 2005 - and a little…
-
For the past 40 years, the Amazing James Randi has served as a crusader for skepticism and rational thinking. The magician-turned-professional-skeptic has…