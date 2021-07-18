-
The home of former Poet Laureate Donald Hall and a social hall are among the historic places named to this year's "Seven to Save" list from the New…
-
Overriding Veto, Senate Votes to Boost N.H. L-CHIP Preservation FundingThe state Senate has overridden Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of a bill that would boost funding for a program that helps towns and cities preserve land and…
-
Partnership efforts have resulted in the preservation of 2,000 acres overlooking Merrymeeting Lake as a community forest.The Birch Ridge Community Forest…
-
Portsmouth will take public input this summer on a new city-wide land preservation plan, announced Monday.Portsmouth's master plan for 2025 says the…
-
Barns have an important historical significance in New Hampshire, and are a major part of our landscape. But as these barns age, how can we preserve and…
-
Representatives with New Hampshire's Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) today announced awards of almost $4 million in matching…
-
N.H. Preservation Alliance Announces Annual 'Seven to Save' PropertiesThe New Hampshire Preservation Alliance announced its "Seven to Save" properties Tuesday. The annual register highlights historic places in the state that…