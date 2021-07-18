-
The Washington Post has released data obtained by the Drug Enforcement Administration that is painting a clearer picture of the prevalence of opioid drug…
-
More than 80 local police departments and pharmacies across New Hampshire are set to participate in National prescription drug take back day on…
-
Getting rid of old medications is one approach to fighting the opioid crisis.Now, Walmart pharmacies across New Hampshire will offer a new way for people…
-
A bill authored by New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs' prescription drug monitoring program is headed to…
-
New Hampshire residents are being urged to take part in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday. Senator Jeanne Shaheen made a personal pitch at the Concord…
-
U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan was in Nashua Friday highlighting her new proposal to lower the cost of prescription drugs.Under the measure, the U.S.…
-
Pharmaceutical executives have been in the hot seat, recently facing Congressional outrage over the cost of life-saving drugs, and President-elect Donald…
-
As health care costs overall have continued to rise, medicines are driving a good share of that trend. We'll look at some of the factors at play,…
-
State lawmakers, doctors, and others in the medical profession have been hammering out new guidelines for prescribing these drugs to tackle the issue of…
-
The manager for New Hampshire’s prescription drug monitoring program told lawmakers Tuesday that more funding would help the system to better handle an…