Research shows students who attend preschool are more likely to have stability and success as they go through school and through life, yet New Hampshire…
We continue our series The First Decade with early education. Research shows that a child’s foundation for success in school is established at a very…
New Hampshire has missed out on another round funding in the federal education grant program Race to the Top. The state was hoping for $37.5 million…
New Hampshire officials are working on an application for a federal Race to the Top Grant for Early Childhood Education. If the state is selected in this…
President Obama’s newly unveiled budget is making political waves…he’s pushing for publicly funded “preschool for all,” paid for with a new tax on…
Nature preschools and forest kindergartens may sound more fun than foundational. But this nontraditional approach to early learning is gaining popularity…