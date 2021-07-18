-
A man charged in a murder-for-hire plot in the town of Plainfield was found not guilty by a jury Tuesday.Prosecutors argued Maurice Temple, along with his…
The attorney for a New Hampshire man accused of participating in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his ex-wife says he was set up by a prosecution…
A judge has ruled one of two defendants in a murder-for-hire case out of Plainfield is not competent to stand trial.Pauline Chase, 83, was charged with…
Usually, when you hear people making plans for a murder, it’s in a movie or on TV. But conversations recorded just last month in Plainfield, New…
Proceedings are on hold for an 83-year-old defendant in a murder-for-hire case in Plainfield pending the results of a competency evaluation. That…
Prosecutors laid out their evidence Monday in a murder-for-hire case in the town of Plainfield. Pauline Chase, 83, and her son Maurice Temple, 63, are…
There were no bidders today for the compound of the tax-evading couple convicted of amassing an arsenal of weapons and holding law enforcement officials…