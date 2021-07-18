philosophy

-
We talk with philosopher Robert Talisse about his book, Overdoing Democracy: Putting Politics In Its Place. He argues that politics is dominating our…
Whether you’re religious or not, Spring is a time of rebirth. We talk with faith leaders and philosophers about how they find resilience and connection…
Some 2000 years ago, Roman philosopher and acclaimed public speaker Cicero outlined the ideal orator: a gentle speaker who uses logic, character, and…
Here’s a philosophical question for you: was math invented or was it discovered?Granite Geek David Brooks has been thinking about this question, and will…
While Trump leads in delegates, the Republican Party has yet to coalesce around him as nominee...and many are predicting a contested convention...which is…
Even as a child, Charles Dickens was an avid, sometimes compulsive walker. So much so, he once wrote, “If I could not walk far and fast, I think I should…
“Birthday suit”, “in the buff”, “wearing nothing but a smile”. On today’s show we’ll explore the progressive-era origins and continuing tensions over what…
Anyone who has taken a personality test knows that they tend to be long, indepth, and even invasive. But today we discover how a group of researchers is…
Billions of dollars are spent each year to prevent death. We invest in research and treatment of disease; in improving safety; and in educating people to…
The sensation of tickling has baffled great thinkers since the days of Aristotle, who used human ticklishness to distinguish people from animals. Later,…