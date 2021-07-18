Pete Silva

-
Democrat Wayne Moynihan of Dummer has won the seat for Coos District 2, defeating Republican James Tierney of Northumberland.With all the votes counted…
The Balsams resort is temporarily closed but next Tuesday residents of Dixville Notch still plan on being the first voters in the nation.NHPR’s Chris…
In Coos District 3, Berlin, three Democrat incumbents - Gary Coulombe, Robert Theberge and Yvonne Thomas - are facing Republican Eric Catman. Three seats…
Gregory Sorg is an incumbent Republican from Easton. He’s being challenged by Democrat Sue Ford, also of Easton. Here is how Sorg voted on some…
Politics usually take a break over Memorial Day weekend, but not this year in New Hampshire. State House Majority Leader DJ Bettencourt abruptly resigned…