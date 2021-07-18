-
Donald Trump is praised as “authentic” because he speaks without a practiced politician’s filter. Meanwhile, pundits knock Hillary Clinton for not putting…
-
Scents can evoke memories, arouse appetite, and even alter moods. On today’s show we’ll sniff out the science of smell.Then, internet trolling can be a…
-
Among the things we take for granted in today’s America is knowing the time, which makes transportation, business and national events possible. This,…
-
Sex In The Wild: The CliffnotesDr. Joy Reidenberg caught us up on the new PBS series she hosts, Sex in the Wild. She brought some crazy stories and fun facts with her, the best of which…
-
If you don't know the name, Dayton Duncan, you'll most likely be familiar with his work. He's an award winning writer and filmmaker who has been Ken…
-
Fondly described as Talladega Nights meets Catcher in the Rye, the new film Racing Dreams chronicles a year in the life of three 'tweens' who dream of…
-
Barak Goodman has been writing and directing documentaries for more than fifteen years, including the 2010 Peabody and Emmy winning film “My Lai,” “The…