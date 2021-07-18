-
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison Wednesday after a federal judge rejected his…
Paul Manafort's longtime deputy told jurors Tuesday how he spent years disguising millions of dollars in foreign income as loans to lower the former Trump…
Paul Manafort had a long career as a Washington wheeler-dealer before Donald Trump hired him to run his campaign in 2016. Now, he is heading to jail.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases, prosecutors said Monday as they…
Trump's former campaign chairman and a top aide are charged with money laundering; a former foreign policy aide has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI.
Paul Manafort, who was President Trump's campaign chairman, and a longtime deputy are named in a 12-count indictment. They pleaded not guilty. Manafort's attorney called the allegations "ridiculous."
Ten years ago, Paul Manafort "secretly worked for a Russian oligarch who wanted him to promote Russian interests," the AP's Chad Day tells NPR.