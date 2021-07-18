-
Today, Dartmouth Professor Jennifer Sargent takes over as the chairwoman of New Hampshire’s Adult Parole Board. Her appointment comes nine months after a…
Gov. Sununu Appoints New Parole Board ChairGovernor Chris Sununu has named a former district court judge who also worked as a prosecutor and public defender to lead New Hampshire's adult parole…
The four-part podcast Supervision follows one New Hampshire man's life on parole. We talk about this series with reporter Emily Corwin, and discuss parole…
The state parole board wrestles with public access to hearings. A V.A. task force issues recommendations for improving N.H. veterans' health care. And…
Governor Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill relating to prison sentences for those struggling with substance abuse.In New Hampshire, if a prisoner is out on…
On today's show: You Asked, We Answered: Is N.H.'s Craft Beer Hype Actually Brewing Big Business? Producer Taylor Quimby answers a listener's question…
The New Hampshire parole board plays a key role in the state’s criminal justice system. Its nine members decide which inmates get out on parole, and which…