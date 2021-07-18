Paris Climate Talks

-
Hundreds of people rallied for action on climate change in Keene and Portsmouth this weekend.They were part of demonstrations nationwide, ahead of a…
It was another busy week: former FBI Director James Comey gave testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday, Governor Sununu aligned with…
Nashua and Portsmouth have joined a growing number of cities around the country committing to the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.In the days since…
New Hampshire's Republican governor says he won't join an alliance set up by other states pledging to uphold the Paris climate change accord.The Concord…
The U.N. Climate Change Conference seeks agreement on limiting global warming to just two degrees Celsius over the next century. Many say that's a tall…
New Hampshire has joined 48 other states and cities to sign a non-binding agreement to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2050. The pledge is called…