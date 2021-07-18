-
The Ossipee Police Department’s first-ever full-time female officer is suing the town, alleging she was the target of gender discrimination and repeated…
A five-hour standoff in Ossipee on Thursday ended with a man being shot by police.The New Hampshire Attorney General's office says police officers were…
A new handicap-accessible trail opens Thursday in a rare forest in Ossipee – the first such trail the Nature Conservancy has built in the state.The…
The Exchange explores the Lakes Region as part of our ongoing series, Going Local. The Lakes Region is a huge tourism draw, featuring outdoor recreation…
NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 7.15.18Folk Festival Calendar July 15, 2018July 19-22, 2018>>>Grey Fox Bluegrass FestivalOak Hill, New Yorkhttp://greyfoxbluegrass.comPerformers include: Dry…
Folk Festival Calendar June 10, 2018June 21-23, 2108 >>>Concord Market DaysConcord NH https://ccanh.com/events/south-stage-market-days/Performers include:…
A Carroll County judge will soon decide if a lakefront landowner in Ossipee can sell her property to someone other than the town, which wants to turn it…
Ossipee residents narrowly voted down spending $1.2 million to create a town beach, which would have been the first on Ossipee Lake in decades.The…
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelRobert Frost Said…/ John & Sheila Ludgate/ Two, Three, Four…/ John and Sheila LudgateI Know What It Means To Be Lonesome/ Tim…