Olympics 2012

A Concord movie theater turned on a projector before dawn yesterday to show live footage of former resident Guor Marial running in the Olympics.At 5:30…
Millions of Americans have been following the Olympics in London, and NHPR staffers are no exception. But one of our colleagues is watching with a more…
Track and field has a numbers problem. As in, there are just too many of them. The 60, 26.2, 4-by-8, 2-oh-3, 5, 8, 10k…Back in the 1950s, there was one…
Earlier this week, at the London Olympics, the American team competed in the double canoe slalom. That’s when two men kneel inside a kayak and work…
Guor Marial is a South Sudanese refugee who spent his high school years in Concord. He has now qualified to run the Olympic marathon.In the past few weeks…
The London 2012 Summer Games are set to begin in earnest, with today's opening ceremony kicking off a weekend of gold-medal competitions. But if you're in America and hope to watch the ceremony live, you'll be disappointed: NBC is tape-delaying its broadcast until Friday night.
Today is the kick-off of the 2012 Olympic Summer Games. Below is a list of New Englanders competing in London, as provided by the U.S. Olympic…
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will attend Friday's opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympics. Rescuing the 2002 Salt Lake City Games from the biggest ethics scandal in Olympic history has become one of Romney's biggest boasts in his political campaigns.
Don't be caught empty-headed when talk turns to the music of the London Games.
Produced with Zach NugentThe Fédération Equestre Internationale is the governing body that oversees international equestrian competitions, including the…