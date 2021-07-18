-
New Hampshire state law now bans offshore drilling and exploration for oil and natural gas.Gov. Chris Sununu signed the bill into law Tuesday at Ragged…
All 10 U.S. senators in coastal New England reintroduced a proposal Friday to bar oil and gas drilling from the region's shores.The group said President…
East Coast environmental groups are suing the Trump administration to block drilling activities in the Atlantic Ocean.Federal officials issued permits…
The Trump administration has approved a first step toward offshore oil and gas drilling on the Atlantic coast.The National Marine Fisheries Service issued…
Offshore wind supporters will mark Earth Day with a rally outside the Statehouse Sunday.They want Gov. Chris Sununu to request a federal study of the…
A public hearing earlier this week attracted environmentalists, fishing groups, and many others who oppose President Trump's new proposal to expand…
New Hampshire residents got some face time Monday with the federal staff behind a proposal to expand offshore drilling in the North Atlantic and…
Federal officials will be in Concord today to talk about a sweeping proposal to open most of the nation's coastline to new oil and gas drilling.The North…
Seacoast residents can weigh in tonight on a federal proposal to drastically expand offshore drilling around the country.The North Atlantic makes up about…
Governor Chris Sununu says it looks unlikely new offshore drilling would affect New Hampshire, but regional fishery managers are still worried.The U.S.…