Occupational Safety and Health Administration

A wood-burning power plant in Springfield could face more than $125,000 in federal fines after a worker died on the job last November.The federal…
Two Workplace Deaths In N.H. Bring Total To At Least Ten This YearTwo recent incidents have brought the number of work related deaths in New Hampshire this year to at least ten.Last Sunday, a 35 year old Epsom man was…
A Westinghouse plant in Newington New Hampshire is facing $82,000 in fines for workplace safety violations.The Occupational Safety and Health…