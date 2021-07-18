-
Natural gas pipeline developer Kinder Morgan says it has "suspended" its plans to develop a major natural gas pipeline along the southern border of New…
Kinder Morgan Moving Toward State Pipeline ApplicationNatural Gas Pipeline developer Kinder Morgan held the first of three public information sessions last night in Windham. An information session in each of…
At Sunday night's Jefferson Jackson dinner, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders took a moment on the stage to express his opposition to the Northeast Energy…
A controversial natural gas pipeline proposed to cut across Southern New Hampshire has submitted its application to Federal Regulators. Natural gas…
Late Friday evening the Public Utilities Commission approved Liberty Utilities' proposal to buy space on a controversial natural gas pipeline proposed for…
Two electric utilities, Eversource Energy and National Grid, have teamed up with a pipeline developer, Spectra, to propose an upgrade to a natural gas…
Natural-gas pipeline developer Kinder Morgan is teaming up with the New Hampshire Building Trades Council on the proposed Northeast Energy Direct…
In a filing with federal regulators, natural gas pipeline developer Kinder Morgan says it has chosen a location for a major natural gas compressor station…
This fall, energy industry watchers were predicting that a cold-winter in New England would lead to high natural gas and electricity prices.But despite…
The Republican Majority Leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives has asked federal regulators to reject a proposal to build a natural gas…