NHPR presents a one-hour special that takes a look at immigration in New Hampshire. This program is the culmination of NHPR’s year-long editorial…
As part of our year-long series on New Hampshire's Immigration Story, we've looked at what it's like for a refugee to arrive in New Hampshire, speaking a…
World War One was great for New Hampshire’s immigrant workforce, the mills were booming and jobs were plentiful. But as thousands of American returned…
By the early 1900's, the Amoskeag mill was earning its reputation as the textile capital of the world. There may have been other cities that produced more…
Refugees Start Fresh on the FarmAs a farmer in Bhutan, Laxmi Narayan Mishre provided food and stability for his family.But when ethnic tensions flared in the small Himalayan country, his…
(Robert Perreault talking to his granddaughter)As first generation French Canadian mill workers turned to second and third generation, Franco Americans…
Irish men and women started trickling over to New Hampshire in the 1820 and 30s, and by the 1840s, they become the Granite State’s first major population…
May 24, 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Please join Laura Knoy and guest Max Latona for a special live audience event as a part of the series "NH's Immigration Story".…
This past Saturday, about 200 people came together for the Immigrant Integration in New Hampshire Conference. The intent of the gathering was to highlight…
