NH Division of Forests & Lands

Update, Wednesday, Sept. 16: The risk of wildfires was “very high” Wednesday in New Hampshire and Maine. Officials say they've had reports of several…
The state is out with a draft 10-year plan for managing its forests, with a new focus on recreation and climate change impacts. The Division of Forests…
The New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands is working on the Forest Action Plan 2020, which will assess current forest conditions and trends as well…
An isolated forest fire in North Woodstock is so stubborn that even this rainy weather is not fully putting it out.Woodstock Fire Chief John MacKay says…