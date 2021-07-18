-
At Sturm Ruger Annual Meeting, Activist Investors Push For 'Smart Gun' ProductsAt Sturm Ruger’s annual shareholder meeting in New London, N.H., Wednesday, the gun manufacturer defended its business model and rejected a push to unseat…
Girl, 2, Shot in Leg, Bullet Came From Downstairs Apartment in NewportPolice in New Hampshire say a man accused of firing a shot from his gun that injured a 2-year-old girl in an upstairs apartment told an officer he thought…
Newport Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl early Monday morning. Police Chief Jim Burroughs said it appears the girl left the house,…
For the past few years, the town of Newport has rejected increases to teacher salaries.These are known as "step increases." They're based on the number of…
NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 7.15.18Folk Festival Calendar July 15, 2018July 19-22, 2018>>>Grey Fox Bluegrass FestivalOak Hill, New Yorkhttp://greyfoxbluegrass.comPerformers include: Dry…
NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 7.8.18July 13-15, 2018>>>Green River FestivalGreenfield, Massachusettshttp://www.greenriverfestival.comPerformers include: Michael Franti and Spearhead, Old…
Voters in Newport approved a major solar deal Tuesday.The project will go up for one final vote in May, but town officials are hoping to begin…
The Town of Newport is looking to join a growing list of New Hampshire communities turning to solar energy to power local municipal buildings.Voters will…
Officials in Newport, New Hampshire, say they need to focus on their own residents first when it comes to ambulance service.The Valley News reports that…