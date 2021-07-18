New Hampshire Agriculture

-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to support bringing more local food into school cafeterias in New Hampshire.The 2019 Farm to School…
-
A farmer in Loudon is calling it quits on a years-long project – to breed a rare type of turkey called the Chocolate turkey.They’re thought to be one of…
-
'Abnormally Dry' Conditions Affect New Hampshire FarmersDespite some recent rain, New Hampshire is currently classified as "abnormally dry" by the National Drought Mitigation Center. The lack of rainfall has…
-
When Lorraine Stuart Merrill was nominated as Agriculture Commissioner in 2007, the first reporter to get her on the phone asked her how it felt to take…
-
Spinach, kale, and tomatoes are foods you'll have no trouble finding this time of year in New Hampshire gardens. But take a turn down a little road in…
-
A seven-year long battle between dairy farmers and the large dairy companies that buy raw milk came to an end last week. A federal judge approved the…
-
The late June morning grows warmer as seven refugee farmers till their new plots at Lewis Farm in Concord. This is the second "incubator" farm established…
-
Major concerns of North Country residents outlined in a new, preliminary draft report include protecting air quality and the water supply both for…