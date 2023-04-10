NENC Earth Week

In New England, residents see the effects of climate change year round. “Super solutions,” like increasing solar and wind power, are well underway in the region. But people are also working to bring climate change solutions to parts of everyday life, like how we bury our dead or get our kids to school.
For Earth Day 2023, journalists from CT Public, WSHU, CAI, GBH, WBUR, NEPM, Maine Public, NHPR and Vermont Public worked together to tell stories of people in New England who are finding unexpected and creative ways to act on climate change.
The problem for southern Maine and New England producers is erratic winter weather and shortening sap season.
More local food could increase New England's climate resilience. Animal processing capacity isn’t ready.As capacity shortages in slaughterhouses complicate business for livestock farmers, two specialty sausage makers are starting their own animal processing facility.