-
Each week in Manchester, in an undisclosed location, a similar scene unfolds. On this particular day, in early September, it goes like this: A few people…
-
Keene Recovery Center to Begin Syringe Exchange ProgramThe Monadnock region’s first syringe exchange program is getting off the ground this month. The pilot program is part of a mobile harm reduction effort by…
-
The Department of Health and Human Services is cancelling a funding opportunity for needle exchange programs because the grants would appear to violate…
-
Intravenous drug users who share needles run the risk of catching deadly diseases.Some organizations offer clean needles as well as safe ways to dispose…
-
Nashua will soon have its first syringe exchange program for injection drug users.The program is not the typical bricks-and-mortar needle exchange. It’s…
-
A proposal next legislative session seeks to make it easier for needle exchange programs to open up in New Hampshire.The state’s first needle exchange…
-
The state’s first needle exchange program in Claremont has closed its doors, at least for now.The program is run by Dartmouth Medical students out of the…
-
Needle exchange programs are now legal in New Hampshire. But since the state is providing no financial support or other resources for them, some groups…
-
New Hampshire has invested millions of dollars into curbing its opioid epidemic. But progress has been slow. That’s pushed some state policymakers and…
-
The state’s first syringe exchange program has opened its doors.Earlier this month Governor Chris Sununu signed a bill into law making such programs…