After nearly two years of preparing for trial, Nathaniel Kibby, the Gorham man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Conway teen in 2013,…
A judge has denied Nathaniel Kibby's request to postpone his June trial date. Kibby faces more than 180 charges for allegedly kidnapping and sexually…
Defense lawyers want to push back the June trial date set for a Gorham man charged with kidnapping a teenage girl.Nathaniel Kibby faces more than 200…
A hearing has been scheduled in the case of a man accused of kidnapping and raping a teenage girl over the course of nine months.Nathaniel Kibby of Gorham…
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire prosecutor has dropped threatening and other charges against the man accused of kidnapping and raping a teenage girl over…
A man charged with holding a 14-year-old Conway girl captive for nine months was in court Tuesday in Laconia.Nathaniel Kibby of Gorham is charged with 205…
The man accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and raping her over the course of nine months has been indicted on new charges that he threatened the…
A 2016 trial date has been set for a man charged with kidnapping a 14-year-old New Hampshire girl and raping her over the course of nine months.Merrimack…
Lawyers for Nathaniel Kibby, who is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Conway teenager over the course of nine months, will appear in court…
The case of Nathaniel Kibby, the Gorham man accused of kidnapping and repeatedly sexually assaulting a Conway teenager for several months, will likely go…