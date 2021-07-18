-
It's no secret the pandemic has caused general levels of anxiety and depression to rise, and that holds true for young people. The New Hampshire chapter…
A new, national study has alarming predictions for New Hampshire. The report draws a strong connection between substance abuse and suicide, and says the…
Just three days ago, New Hampshire set a grim record: 74 adults and kids stuck waiting in ERs across the state because there wasn’t a place for them to…
State leaders recently joined the medical and mental health community to launch "Change Direction NH," part of a national initiative to raise awareness of…