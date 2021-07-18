-
There’s a new top cat on the rock pile.The staff of the Mount Washington Observatory have adopted a new feline companion: a 1-year-old short-hair named…
Don’t like the weather? Wait a minute! Nowhere is it more true than on Mount Washington, “the home of the world’s worst weather." And thanks to the…
The Mount Washington Observatory is moving exhibits from its now-closed Weather Discovery Center in North Conway to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center…
The Mount Washington Observatory says its resident cat, Marty, died this weekend after a sudden illness.He was a black Maine Coon cat who spent twelve…
Two of the big players on the Northeast's highest mountain - the Mount Washington Observatory and the Cog Railway – are taking each other to court.At…
The Mount Washington Observatory celebrated an anniversay on Friday. It's been 85 years since observers recorded a 231-mile-per-hour wind speed on the…
The Mount Washington Observatory is holding an open house to celebrate the 85th anniversary of its record-breaking 231 mph wind speed.Events are scheduled…
Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, recorded its first snowfall of the season this past weekend.The Mount Washington Observatory tweeted…
We look at the White Mountains as part of our regional series, Going Local.The White Mountains have some of the best hiking, ATV trails, skiing, and other…
Mt. Washington Tied for Second Coldest Place on EarthThe Mount Washington Observatory reported early Saturday that the summit tied for second-coldest place on earth, at a brisk -36 degrees Fahrenheit.It was…