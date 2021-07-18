-
State health officials in Manchester have found the summer's first batch of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus.Last year, nine batches of mosquitoes and…
New research shows that illnesses carried by ticks and mosquitos are on the rise. We talk about why these creatures are carrying more disease, and what…
On Thursday, June 7th, we will take a look at the rise in insect-borne illnesses, and how environmental and human factors are influencing insect…
We often think of the “food chain” in the natural world in linear terms: this eats that, which in turn, is eaten by the other. But today’s subject proves…
Town officials in New Hampshire are preparing for mosquito season.WMUR-TV reports crews in Rye will start spraying for mosquitoes this week. Officials say…
A person in Hanover has tested positive for a rare mosquito-borne illness called the Jamestown Canyon Virus, but health officials are stressing this is a…
State officials have confirmed the first case of Zika virus in New Hampshire.A New Hampshire woman got Zika from having sex with a partner who had…
State health officials say a New Hampshire resident has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.The Manchester resident was likely exposed to EEE in…