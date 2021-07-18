-
Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 team travelled farther than humans had ever been before, using technology less sophisticated than the average smartphone.…
-
A new exhibit is set to open at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. It opens…
-
Sky Crew: The Universe ExpandsSpace scientists are still celebrating the first picture ever of a black hole. The image was taken by ten telescopes on four continents working in concert…
-
As more and more countries plan their future lunar missions, the question becomes, who gets to decide what happens to the evidence of past missions that…
-
Dennis M. Hope claims to own the moon. He's been taking advantage of an obscure international treaty loophole since 1980, selling off lunar property, and…