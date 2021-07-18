-
Mike Huckabee, the former Governor of Arkansas, announced his candidacy for the Republican Presidential Primary on May 5, 2015. Huckabee, who ran in 2008,…
-
Huckabee, who previously sought the presidency in 2008, hosted a television program on Fox until January, when he ended the eponymous show to consider his political future.
-
Former GOP presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has a new radio talk show, and he tells NPR "it's going to be more conversation and less confrontation." That would be a marked departure from the other man who broadcasts in the noon to 3 p.m. slot -– Rush Limbaugh.