Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg skipped the New Hampshire primary two weeks ago. But now that it’s over, his campaign here is growing.…
You can’t outscroll them.Political ads are bombarding social media in New Hampshire right now, as presidential candidates try to squeeze in as much…
Bloomberg announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination, saying Trump "represents an existential threat to our country and our values." The businessman is a late entrant to a crowded field.
In Manchester, New Hampshire, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg told a packed room at St. Anselm College that President Trump was a failure in…