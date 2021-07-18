-
Some New Hampshire counties are cutting back as demand for Meals on Wheels and other food programs for seniors exceeds funding.As of Sunday, the Grafton…
Among the groups in New Hampshire expressing concern over President Donald Trump’s proposed budget are local providers of the Meals on Wheels…
U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter is holding a roundtable discussion in Somersworth to highlight her opposition to proposed cuts to the Meals on Wheels…
St. Joseph Community Services provides Meals on Wheels to residents in need in Hillsboro County. David Gilmour is a retired physician who has been…
As lawmakers in Concord continue to work through the budget process, funding for the Meals on Wheels program has been in the middle of the House and…