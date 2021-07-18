-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Bluegrass Jam at…
-
In Studio Performance: John Gorka
-
Monday, March 2>>>Mari Black Trio (Celtic et al) House Concert (Reservation Only) ~ Woolwich, ME ~ 207--389-4375, www.necelticarts.comWednesday, March…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label/ Tango (featuring Lucy Kaplansky)/ Patty Larkin/ 25 (Years, Love Songs, Friends)/ High Street Records No Sugar/ Peter Mulvey/…
-
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Creek's Gonna Rise/ Nerissa & Katryna Nields/ The Full Catastrophe/ Mercy House Music and BooksFire/ Dietrich Strause/…