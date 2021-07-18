-
A final report from state health officials concludes that an outbreak of Legionnaires' Disease in Hampton sickened up to 49 people last year, and was…
The owner of The Sands Resort in Hampton Beach wants the state of New Hampshire to remove notices warning of Legionnaires' disease.Tom Saab said Wednesday…
The state has ordered a Hampton Beach hotel to take steps to remediate bacteria discovered in a hot tub and spa area that led to an outbreak of…
State officials say one person has died from Legionnaires' Disease as an outbreak in Hampton continues to grow. New Hampshire Department of Health and…
Four Cases of Legionnaires' Disease Found in HamptonNew Hampshire Public health officials say they’ve identified a cluster of at least four cases of Legionnaires' Disease in Hampton.All the cases are…