New Hampshire residents who fall behind on their gas and electric bills have some protection now that winter weather has set in.During cold-weather…
In all of Northern New Hampshire, there are two people working on behalf of New Hampshire Legal Assistance to provide legal help to those in need. One of…
Indigent defendants who fail to pay fees assessed for their public defender cannot be jailed without adequate due process, including representation by an…
A newly approved $1 million in federal funding is helping three legal organizations provide no-cost services to low-income victims of domestic violence…
The most recent State budget slashed funding for legal services for the poor. Last week, the House passed a bill that would put even more aid at risk.The…