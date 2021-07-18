-
State transportation officials are considering a plan to open the shoulders on the I-95 Bridge between Portsmouth and Maine for travel during peak…
A new study points to a range of options for easing traffic and improving economic development around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.The land use study was…
A Plaistow-based construction company has won a $13-million contract for work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.Methuen Construction is the winner of a…
Kittery, Maine residents are relieved that there has been an apparent resolution to the U.S.S. Miami fire and smaller blaze nearby at the Portsmouth Navy…