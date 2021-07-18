-
Former gubernatorial candidate Kevin Smith will be heading up an effort to build support for the constitutional amendment banning an income tax.The…
-
Ovide Lamontagne secured the Republican nomination for his gubernatorial bid. He beat challenger Kevin Smith and will go on to face Maggie Hassan in the…
-
GOP gubernatorial candidates Ovide Lamontagne and Kevin Smith spent the last day before the primary pressing the flesh. The two even campaigned…
-
GOP Candidates for Governor Ovide Lamontagne and Kevin Smith met in Hooksett last night to make their cases before republican voters. But despite their…
-
No candidate in the 2012 gubernatorial race benefited more from a major loophole in New Hampshire's political-finance regulations than Republican Kevin…
-
You might have seen more than a few political TV ads this summer. Many candidates are gearing up for the general election this November, but New Hampshire…
-
We continue our coverage of the New Hampshire gubernatorial primary, with Republican Kevin Smith. A former State Representative and lobbyist, Smith is a…
-
Jackie Cilley (D) Age: 56Hometown: Berlin, N.H.Occupation: Owner of marketing firm Cilley and Associates, UNH Adjunct Professor at Whittemore School of…
-
Two Republican candidates for governor debated each other at an event in Manchester Wednesday night.Despite being pitted against each other for the…
-
House Speaker William O'Brien's bill to allow any employer with a religious objection to exclude contraception coverage from employee health plans draws…