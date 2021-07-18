John McCutcheon

-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 2.4.18MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
-
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelGroundHog/ Daniel Koulack & Karnnel Sawitsky/ Fiddle And Banjo/ Fiddle & BanjoMedley: Scrappy Hinges ; Magnetic/ The Gaslight…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.26.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThings About Coming My Way/ Guy Davis/ Legacy/ Red House RecordsCasey Jones/ Tom Rush/ What I Know/ AppleseedCold Missouri…
-
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelMy America/ Erik Balkey/ Everything is Great/ Erik BalkeyGold Watch & Chain;Gospel Ship/ Harvey Reid/ The Autoharp Waltz/…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelNana Danced/ Chanterelle/ Soirée chez nous/ ChanterelleThe Six O'clock Train And A Girl With Green Eyes/ Colin O'Brien/ After A…