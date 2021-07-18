-
A New Hampshire grand jury has handed down a felony indictment in a consumer fraud case that alleges an operator of camps aimed at music and dance loving…
-
Dover-based band the Soggy Po Boys have a new album interpreting the classics of New Orleans jazz. The seven-member band has been bringing jazzy, funky…
-
On today's show: The Monadnock International Film Festival kicks off today, April 20 and runs through Sunday, April 23. More info on screenings and…
-
Radio host, writer and historian Louis "Studs" Terkel was known for intimate oral histories of ordinary people—a collection of previously unheard…
-
If you’ve been to Sonny’s Tavern in Dover, New Hampshire on a Tuesday night, you could be forgiven for feeling like you’ve stepped into a New Orleans jazz…
-
10.22.14: The Power Of Pairs & Good GigSteve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, Marie and Pierre Curie, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. On today’s show, the myth of the lone genius gets knocked down by an…
-
Gary Burton was thirteen when he first heard jazz. By then, he’d been playing the marimba for seven years, and had toured around his home state of Indiana…
-
“Yellow Cocktail Music: The Great Gatsby Jazz Recordings”, is a kind of way-back machine for the contemporary songs featured in the new film adaptation of…
-
Two recent albums, from Don Byron's New Gospel Quintet and Charlie Haden and Hank Jones, offer contrasting perspectives on the intersection of two quintessentially American music styles.
-
Born in Jamaica and trained on the American jazz-club circuit, Alexander has heard his music described as bebop, calypso and reggae. But after 50 years of performing and more than 70 albums, he's earned the right to call his music simply his own.