10 things to do in NH this weekend: Moose Festival, NH Monarch Festival, Jazz Fest

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill from Wednesday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 3 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info .

Birding for All: Birding the Nighthawk Migration from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Stone Arch Village in Keene, and Friday, Aug. 25 at Brenner Bridge in Peterborough. More info .

Summer Astronomy Field Program on Friday, Aug. 25 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center property in Jackson. More info .

New Hampshire Irish Festival on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info

courtesy / Presscottpark.org The 40th annual Seacoast Jazz Festival is Aug. 26, 2023, at Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth, NH.

North Country Moose Festival on Friday, Aug. 25 on Main Street in Colebrook and Saturday, Aug. 26 at Canaan Rec Park in Canaan, VT. More info .

11th Annual NH Monarch Festival from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug 27 and Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10 at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info .

Beyond The Dream: Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Dr. King’s March on Washington on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Memorial Bridge and African Burying Ground in Portsmouth, NH. More info .

Growing Up Portsmouth: Community-Created Portrait Painting on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info .

More at 3S Artspace: Big Ink: Large Woodcut Print Sessions

40th Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info .

Duo Kayo on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info .

Bonus events, fun:

49th annual Apple Pie Crafts Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the town common in Newport. More info.

Comedian Jimmy Dunn is at the Bank of NH Stage at 16 S. Main St., Concord, on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. More info from Capitol Center for the Arts.

Get the Led Out: A celebration of the Mighty Zep, at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. More info.