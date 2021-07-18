-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says a mosquito batch in Bow has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the first time…
The state has confirmed a second case of the Jamestown Canyon Virus this year.An adult resident of Bow tested positive for the virus. The person has a…
New Hampshire is reporting its first case of mosquito-borne illness for 2020. A Loudon resident was hospitalized and is now recovering from Jamestown…
Another case of a mosquito-borne illness called Jamestown Canyon Virus has been identified in New Hampshire. The diagnosis, which was made in the Lakes…