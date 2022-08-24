© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!
NH News

Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in Atkinson, Hampstead

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published August 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
CDC Mosquito photo
CDC courtesy
/
Mosquito bite.

New Hampshire has detected the first batches of mosquitoes this year that have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus.

State health officials announced Monday the first batch was collected in Atkinson in early August. The second batch came from Hampstead a few days later.

The Jamestown Canyon Virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito, and reports of human cases have increased in North America over the last several years.

New Hampshire saw its first report of the arboviral disease in 2013. The state has identified 19 cases since then.

The risk level for those two towns was increased to low.

Health officials say an infected person may not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms, such as flu-like illness or fatigue. See CDC for more on Jamestown Canyon Virus.

Tags

NH News Jamestown Canyon VirusMosquitoes

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.