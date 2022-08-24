Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in Atkinson, Hampstead

New Hampshire has detected the first batches of mosquitoes this year that have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus.

State health officials announced Monday the first batch was collected in Atkinson in early August. The second batch came from Hampstead a few days later.

The Jamestown Canyon Virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito, and reports of human cases have increased in North America over the last several years.

New Hampshire saw its first report of the arboviral disease in 2013. The state has identified 19 cases since then.

The risk level for those two towns was increased to low.

Health officials say an infected person may not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms, such as flu-like illness or fatigue. See CDC for more on Jamestown Canyon Virus.

