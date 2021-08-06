Dublin Resident Dies After Mosquito-borne Virus Infection, N.H. Health Officials Say

An adult who became infected with the Jamestown Canyon Virus has died. The virus is transmitted by infected mosquitos.

N.H. health officials say the victim - from Dublin - was "hospitalized with worsening neurological symptoms and ultimately died."

Officials say this has been the first detection of the virus in a person in New Hampshire this year.

Nationally, there are about 15 human cases of the virus diagnosed each year.

The arboviral risk level for Dublin was elevated to high as a result of the infection, and in the surrounding communities of Harrisville, Peterborough, Jaffrey and Marlborough, it was increased to moderate.

In the state's announcement, Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said the risk from mosquito-transmitted infections is expected to increase as summer turns to fall.

