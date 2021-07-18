-
They mark the second such attacks against similar facilities in and around Syria under the Biden administration.
-
In Afghanistan, Shaheen Says Women Must Take Larger Role in Peace EffortsAs the United States prepares for another round of peace talks with the Taliban, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says Afghan women are prepared to play a larger…
-
We sit down with NPR correspondent Quil Lawrence. He's covering the issues faced by millions of Americans who are deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan as they…
-
With ISIS in the headlines in this country after the Orlando massacre, we turn our attention to the civil war in Syria. Despite a major victory against…
-
While these two Muslim groups have often co-existed peacefully over the course of history, in our time, sectarian differences have risen and boiled over,…
-
Both of New Hampshire’s Congressional representatives voted Thursday in favor of a bill to add extra screening steps for refugees resettling the United…
-
The militant group ISIS continues to make gains in Iraq, taking several major cities, despite U.S. air strikes. That’s prompted heated debate over what…
-
We're talking with Pulitzer Prize winning Washington Post reporter David Finkel about his work covering the lives of Iraq War veterans -- their…
-
More than ten years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the issue still dominates American foreign policy. We’ll speak with Retired Colonel Lawrence…
-
In her new book, author Helen Thorpe tells the tales of three female National Guard members, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Thorpe traces their…