NH officials discuss solutions for surprise ambulance bills

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

New Hampshire lawmakers are trying to address the yearslong struggles of patients who take an ambulance and end up surprised with massive bills even when they have health insurance.

The House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee held hearings Wednesday on dueling bills that each offer proposed solutions to the problem.

One of those bills, House Bill 316, seeks to end balance billing – the practice of insurers charging the patient the difference between what an ambulance ride costs and what their insurance policy covers – and establish a mandatory rate at which insurers must pay ambulance providers.

The bill, sponsored by Rindge Republican Rep. John Hunt, would have the state Insurance Department establish a rate every two years based on the work of an independent actuarial and accounting expert, and ambulance providers could charge only that rate. It would also prohibit insurers covering ambulance rides from passing any of that cost onto the patient outside what their policy explicitly specifies.

“We think it is fundamentally unfair to stick the consumers in the middle of this dispute and give them a bill that they don’t understand, that they didn’t know was coming and for many of them, they can’t afford,” said Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt, who supports the bill.

He said his department regularly hears from people stuck with these bills that they don’t understand why they’re being charged when they have insurance.

“Over time, the real-life consequences hit,” he said. “You have individuals who find themselves in some sort of urgent medical situation. In the moment they are in that situation they have to pause and consider whether or not they’re going to call 911 to get an ambulance ride to the hospital … because they’re not sure they can pay that bill.”

The Insurance Department and Public Consulting Group LLC, a consulting firm, released a report earlier this month detailing what the initial rate would be. That report recommends providers charge a base rate of 202% of the federal Medicare rate for an ambulance, plus 209% of the Medicare rate per mile the ambulance travels. That rate would be updated after two years.

Bettencourt called HB 316 “the most viable solution to a very, very difficult problem,” though he acknowledged it was “not perfect.”

Several paramedics and ambulance providers present Wednesday disagreed with Bettencourt’s assessment.

Chris Stawasz, a member of the New Hampshire Ambulance Association’s board of directors, said the bill “will put further pressure on an EMS system already in crisis.”

He said the rates this bill would impose on the industry were too low to cover costs and would force ambulance providers to downgrade their services.

“We want to take the patient out of the middle of this,” he said. “We have consistently said that all along. That being said, ground ambulance providers are essential services and integral parts of the communities they serve. They should be fairly reimbursed for those services.”

Hunt, on the other hand, said he believes funding from municipalities through property taxes and other revenue should make up for the shortfall, likening it to fire departments and other public services.

Stawasz preferred the second bill discussed: House Bill 185, sponsored by Manchester Republican Rep. Mark Proulx, who was absent Wednesday. The bill would have insurers and ambulance providers negotiate a rate among themselves and require insurers covering ambulance rides to directly reimburse the providers. In the event of a dispute over the rates, this bill would have the Insurance Department review rates and determine if they are reasonable.

However, Stawasz acknowledged the bill needed revisions to clarify some specifics and he can’t get behind it until that happens.

“The concept of the bill is great,” he said. “But we can’t support it at this time.”

Lawmakers will meet Wednesday in Concord to discuss these bills again, Hunt, the committee chair, said.

