-
A UNH study looks at how the costs of childcare are pushing some families out of the middle class.The study found that 9 percent of families with kids…
-
According to a Census Bureau report, household incomes have gone up. Global trade is a hot campaign issue, and we'll look at how it impacts New Hampshire.…
-
Bernie Sanders ran on the idea of lessening inequality. So why did Clinton win the primaries and caucuses in the most unequal states?
-
The economic recovery seems to have picked up steam in recent months, with the unemployment rate approaching pre-recession levels and the stock market…
-
In his State of the Union address, President Obama lamented that women make 77 cents to every dollar a man makes. A new bill in New Hampshire looks to…
-
A new survey from the Pew Research Center finds that economic disparity is now seen as a bigger source of conflict in the U.S. than race, age or national origin. That's why some believe the issue could matter in the presidential campaign, and others worry it may warp the national debate.
-
Lately, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis has been crunching numbers looking at so called “personal income” growth. That figure includes all pre-tax…