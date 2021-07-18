-
A new bill from New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster would invest billions of dollars in the U.S.’s aging hydropower dam system. The bipartisan plan…
-
A final plan is out to relicense three major hydropower dams on the Connecticut River between New Hampshire and Vermont – a big milestone in a years-long…
-
The recent defeat of Northern Pass was a major setback for the import of large-scale hydropower into the region. Meanwhile, efforts to build more solar…
-
A first-of-its-kind survey shows New Hampshire residents generally favor removing dams from local rivers.Researchers from UNH asked 1,500 residents about…
-
A group of residents in Keene has scrapped plans to build a hydropower facility on an old dam near downtown.The city will now go back to the drawing board…
-
A major study of the Connecticut River shows how its flow and ecosystem has been altered by dozens of dams.The nonprofit Nature Conservancy worked with…
-
For Residents On The Connecticut River, Hydro Dams' Relicensing Is A Rare OpportunityRight now, a group of hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut River are undergoing a once-in-a-generation process – a federal relicensing. NHPR’s Annie…
-
Energy developers are set to learn Thursday which of their projects will get long-term contracts to provide 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy to…
-
Sam Evans-Brown, host of Outside/In, the NHPR podcast about the natural world and how we use it, discusses the podcast's latest series, Powerline. We hear…
-
As Massachusetts prepares to announce where it will buy 1,200 megawatts of new renewable power, the 46 projects in the running – including many with a big…