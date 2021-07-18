-
Nashua is replacing two buses powered by diesel engines with electric hybrid vehicles. The company that developed the hybrids, BAE Systems, say they will…
Last month, NHPR’s Laura Knoy hosted an Exchange discussion on electric cars and their challenges. Interestingly, the worries and obstacles of alternative…
The American Lung Association released its annual State of the Air report Wednesday, and New Hampshire is doing better than it has in two decades. Air…
It’s race season again at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. No, NASCAR hasn’t come early. It’s time for the Formula Hybrid Competition, which started out…
Greening Package Delivery FleetsEarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: What are the big delivery companies like FedEx and UPS doing to green their truck fleets and…
Last week some of the world’s top engineering students converge at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway to race hybrid cars. The cars are student designed and…